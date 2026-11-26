Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Nasha Mukth Bharath Padayatra scheduled for Thursday, November 26. The walk will be led by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, and commuters are likely to face traffic congestion along several important roads in the city.

The padayatra will begin at 6 AM from Kashish Function Hall in Ashok Nagar and conclude at Satyam Theatre in Ameerpet. Traffic movement may be stopped or diverted depending on the situation.

The procession will pass through RTC X Roads, Ashok Nagar, Himayatnagar, Liberty, the Old Ambedkar Statue, Secretariat, Iqbal Minar, Saifabad, Rajdooth Lane, Khairatabad Municipal Ground, Bada Ganesh Chowrasta, Rajiv Gandhi Statue, Shadan U-turn, VV Statue, Erramanzil, NIMS, Punjagutta and Image Hospital before reaching Satyam Theatre.

Traffic congestion is expected on these roads and nearby junctions during the procession. Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretches, use alternative routes and plan their journeys in advance.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have also asked citizens to follow official traffic updates and cooperate with personnel on duty. For emergency travel assistance, commuters can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626.

The padayatra is being organised as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign to create awareness about drug abuse and promote a drug-free society.