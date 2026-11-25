After a 23-year gap, director Kiran Karneedi returns to filmmaking with STRICKER, a feature film blending artificial intelligence and human creativity.

Director Kiran Karneedi has officially announced his upcoming film STRICKER, an AI-powered Pan-India feature film, on the occasion of his birthday, November 25. Produced under the banner of Universal Movies, the project marks his return to filmmaking after 23 years.

Kiran Karneedi made his directorial debut with Tholi Parichayam in 2003. Now, he is stepping back into the film industry with a project that aims to explore the possibilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in commercial cinema.

Apart from his filmmaking career, Kiran has served as the Managing Director of Glamour Top Marketing Private Limited. He is also a permanent member of the Telugu Film Directors Association and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. Combining his experience in marketing with his creative vision and interest in emerging technologies, he is bringing a new approach to film production through STRICKER.

According to the makers, the film has completed its production formalities and is currently undergoing technical preparations ahead of its theatrical release. The project aims to combine the emotional appeal and entertainment elements of conventional cinema with the creative possibilities offered by Artificial Intelligence.

Kiran Karneedi believes that STRICKER will offer audiences a distinctive cinematic experience through its combination of technology, emotions and entertainment. The film also aims to explore new opportunities for AI-driven filmmaking in Telugu cinema and the wider Indian film industry.

STRICKER: Technical Team

PRO: Dheeraj Appaji

Editor & AI Creator: Srinath Macharla

Music: Magic Mushrooms

Background Score: Shalini Mishra

Production & Direction: Kiran Karneedi

Production Banner: Universal Movies

With its AI-driven filmmaking approach and Pan-India ambitions, STRICKER is looking to introduce a different technological perspective to Indian cinema. Further details regarding its theatrical release are awaited.