Naga Chaitanya is gearing up to entertain audiences with a new action-adventure film titled Vrushakarma. The makers have now released the film's trailer, offering a glimpse into its mysterious world. The trailer hints at a story involving supernatural powers, mythology and thrilling twists.

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary opposite Naga Chaitanya. Karthik Dandu, who gained attention with Virupaksha, is directing this project. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.

Trailer hints at a supernatural thriller

The newly released trailer features several mysterious scenes that suggest the film revolves around an unusual supernatural force. The story appears to combine elements of mythology, adventure and suspense.

One of the dialogues in the trailer says that a mysterious force has arrived on Earth and could threaten human existence. This line has raised curiosity about what Naga Chaitanya's character will face in the film.

The visuals and suspenseful moments in the trailer have also added to the excitement surrounding the movie. The makers appear to have created a story that blends mythological elements with a modern thriller.

Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead

Meenakshi Chaudhary will be seen playing the female lead alongside Naga Chaitanya. The film has completed its shooting and is now preparing for its theatrical release.

Vrushakarma is directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by B.V.S.N. Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, in association with Sukumar Writings. Bapineedu is presenting the film.

Music for the movie has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. With its supernatural storyline and action-packed visuals, Vrushakarma is expected to offer a different cinematic experience to audiences.