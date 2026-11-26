A small-budget film that turned into a massive box-office success is now gearing up to reach OTT audiences in multiple languages. Hanuman Ansh, which reportedly earned hundreds of crores despite being made on a budget of just ₹2 crore, is all set to make its digital debut in Telugu.

The film surprised the industry with its impressive theatrical performance. After gaining popularity among Hindi-speaking audiences, it is now getting ready to reach viewers through streaming platforms.

From a slow opening to a massive box-office hit

Hanuman Ansh was released in Hindi on August 7. The film received a slow response during its initial days in theatres. However, positive reviews and audience recommendations gradually helped it attract more viewers.

As the buzz increased, more people started watching the film, and its collections grew significantly. The movie reportedly earned between ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest surprises of the year.

Although the film received a strong response in Hindi, its Telugu theatrical release did not achieve the same success.

Telugu version to arrive on Netflix

The OTT release of Hanuman Ansh has now been officially confirmed. The Hindi version will begin streaming on Sony LIV from November 27.

Meanwhile, audiences who want to watch the film in Telugu will have to wait until November 29. The Telugu version, along with Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati versions, will stream on Netflix.

With its digital release in several languages, the film is expected to reach a wider audience, especially viewers who missed it in theatres.