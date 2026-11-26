Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently welcomed a baby boy with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. While fans have been celebrating the couple's new journey into parenthood, singer and spiritual personality Dr. Shobha Raju has now shared some emotional details about Samantha's delivery.

Shobha Raju, who is Raj Nidimoru's aunt, spoke about the experience in a recent interview. She revealed that the family was initially worried after doctors noticed a complication during a scan before the delivery.

According to Shobha Raju, the baby's umbilical cord was wrapped around its neck, raising concerns about the baby's movements. The family became anxious after hearing about the situation and started praying for the safety of both Samantha and the baby.

She further revealed that Raj later called the family while they were having lunch and informed them that doctors had suggested a C-section for Samantha. Hearing this, the family became more worried and began chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

However, the family soon received happy news from Raj. He informed them that Samantha had delivered a baby boy through normal delivery. Shobha Raju said everyone was relieved and extremely happy after hearing the news.

She also confirmed that both Samantha and the newborn are doing well. Her comments about the delivery experience have attracted considerable attention on social media.

Samantha and Raj welcomed their son on November 19, 2026, and named him Dev Nidimoru. The arrival of their baby has brought happiness to both families, while fans continue to send their wishes to the couple as they begin their new journey as parents.