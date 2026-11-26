Amitabh Bachchan's popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has finally found its first crorepati of Season 18. UPSC aspirant Bhushan Thakre made history by winning ₹1 crore on the show. No contestant had reached this prize amount earlier in the current season.

Bhushan comes from a middle-class family and has been preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations. His journey to the KBC stage was not easy, as he had been trying to get selected for the show for nearly a decade.

Had only ₹24 when he arrived in Mumbai

Bhushan shared an emotional story about his early days in Mumbai. He revealed that he had only ₹24 in his bank account when he arrived in the city. Despite facing financial difficulties, he continued working towards his dreams.

Winning ₹1 crore on KBC has now changed his life, and he expressed happiness over achieving such a big milestone.

Tried for KBC since 2016

Bhushan revealed that he started applying for KBC in 2016. However, he did not get an opportunity to attend auditions for the first four to five years.

Even after getting a chance to participate in auditions and interviews, he could not secure a place on the show. But he did not give up. This year, he finally got selected and made the most of his opportunity.

Bhushan was also excited to meet host Amitabh Bachchan, a dream he had wanted to fulfil for many years.

UPSC preparation helped him win ₹1 crore

Bhushan believes his preparation for the UPSC examinations played an important role in his success on KBC. The knowledge he gained while studying for the competitive exams helped him answer questions on the show and reach the ₹1 crore mark.

He also said that the KBC team arranged his travel, stay and food during his visit to Mumbai. As a result, he did not have to spend money from his pocket.

His journey from arriving in Mumbai with just ₹24 to winning ₹1 crore on KBC has become an inspiring story of patience, hard work and determination.

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