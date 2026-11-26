Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Jain visited the Tirumala temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara for Shiva's victory in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10. She travelled to Tirumala with the hope that Shiva would win the Bigg Boss title and achieve success in the show. Priyanka shared details of her temple visit through her social media accounts.

Priyanka explained the reason behind her visit by recalling an earlier incident. She said that when Shiva was inside the Bigg Boss house during her participation in the show, he had visited Tirumala and prayed for her. Now, she wanted to do the same for him by visiting the temple and seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

Priyanka also expressed her wish for Shiva to win the Bigg Boss Season 10 title. She prayed for his success and hoped that his journey in the house would end on a positive note.

Priyanka's visit has attracted attention on social media. Fans are appreciating her gesture and commenting on the special bond between her and Shiva. Her prayers and wishes for Shiva's victory have also become a topic of discussion among Bigg Boss viewers.

Priyanka Jain, who participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, attracted the audience's attention not only through her gameplay but also through her personal life. Her close bond with Shiva also became a topic of discussion at the time. Now, Priyanka's visit to Tirumala for Shiva has once again become a hot topic on social media.

Recalling the occasion when Shiva visited Tirumala for her, Priyanka's recent visit to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara for him has once again highlighted their special bond. Fans have been commenting on their relationship across social media platforms. As Shiva is currently in the title race in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, posts about Priyanka's special prayers for his victory are going viral on social media.