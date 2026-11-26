Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Akshay Kumar have come out in support of Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift in the film industry. Their comments have once again brought the debate over actors' working hours and professional boundaries into the spotlight.

The discussion took place during an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, featuring Akshay Kumar and actor Ravi Kishan as guests.

During the conversation, Karan Johar praised Akshay Kumar for his discipline and dedication to work. He spoke about Akshay's early morning meetings, preparation for films and support for directors, including newcomers.

Karan then connected Akshay's working schedule to Deepika's demand for fixed working hours. He questioned why the actress's decision had become such a major issue and said that she had every right to set boundaries around her professional commitments.

Karan also highlighted the difference in how male and female actors are treated when they ask for specific working hours. He said female superstars should receive the same freedom as male actors to decide their schedules. He added that Deepika is a professional with family responsibilities and a personal life, and her request should be respected.

Akshay Kumar also agreed with Karan's views and supported the idea of eight-hour shifts. He indicated that disciplined and time-bound shooting schedules could benefit everyone working on a film set.

Deepika's eight-hour shift demand became a major topic of discussion after reports suggested that she exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit due to differences over working hours and other professional conditions. She was also later confirmed to be out of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika had earlier defended her position, pointing out that several male actors have followed eight-hour work schedules for years without facing similar criticism.

Karan and Akshay's support has now added a fresh perspective to the ongoing discussion about equal treatment, work-life balance and working conditions in the Indian film industry.