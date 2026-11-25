Dulquer Salmaan's latest film Aakasamlo Oka Tara continues to receive appreciation from movie lovers and celebrities. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film hit theatres on November 20 and has been getting positive feedback. Even five days after its release, several celebrities are sharing their opinions about the movie.

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently watched the film and appreciated its story and performances. He also suggested that audiences watch the movie with their children. Now, Natural Star Nani has joined the list of celebrities praising the film.

Nani Appreciates Dulquer Salmaan and Satwika Veeravalli

Nani shared his review of Aakasamlo Oka Tara on X. He praised Dulquer Salmaan's performance and said that the actor was the perfect choice for the role. According to Nani, nobody else could have played the character as beautifully as Dulquer.

He also appreciated actress Satwika Veeravalli, describing her performance as a wonderful debut. Nani specifically praised her portrayal of Kalpana and mentioned that she handled emotional scenes exceptionally well.

The actor also complimented music composer GV Prakash Kumar. He said the music brought life to the film and made the overall experience even better.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara Cast and Crew

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema and Lightbox Media. Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead role, while Satwika Veeravalli appears as the female lead.

Shruti Haasan and Ruhani Sharma also play important roles in the film. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Pavan Sadineni is the director.

With positive reviews from Chiranjeevi and Nani, Aakasamlo Oka Tara continues to attract attention from movie fans.