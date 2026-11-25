Icon Star Allu Arjun is currently focused on his upcoming pan-India film, Raaka. The highly anticipated project marks his first collaboration with popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee. Backed by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film features Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in a prominent role alongside Allu Arjun. The makers have officially confirmed the film's title, director, production house and lead cast.

Unlike earlier reports suggesting a mafia backdrop, available promotional information points towards a large-scale science-fiction project with a strong focus on visual effects. The film is currently in production and is expected to reach theatres in 2027. However, the makers have not announced an official release date yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the film, especially its story, characters and promotional material.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's family celebrations have caught the attention of fans on social media. His beloved daughter, Allu Arha, celebrated her birthday on November 21. On this special occasion, the actor shared a lovely selfie with his daughter and expressed his affection through a heartfelt social media post, describing her as the happiness of his life.

The birthday celebrations were reportedly held grandly, with several members of the Allu family joining the occasion. Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy and their children celebrated the special day along with Allu Aravind and Allu Sirish and his wife, Nayanika. The family members reportedly enjoyed a candlelight dinner at a restaurant and posed together for a memorable photograph. Nayanika later shared the family picture on social media, which quickly attracted attention online. Fans were delighted to see the entire Allu family together in one frame. The celebrations reportedly took place during the family's recent vacation in Sri Lanka.