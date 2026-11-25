Vels Film International announced on November 23 that Fahadh Faasil's upcoming Tamil film, directed by C. Prem Kumar, has been titled Asareeri. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 1, 2027.

The makers unveiled the title and release date through an announcement teaser. The teaser opens in a dimly lit room, where a cracked smartphone begins ringing, accompanied by an eerie birthday tune, setting an unsettling tone for the thriller.

Come closer. We have a word to whisper. #VelsFilmIntlProd32 is

||ı||ı Asareeri ı||ı|| #AsareeriFromJan1



Presented by @IshariKGanesh Produced by @VelsFilmIntl in Association with @Monsoon_Movies Written & Directed by @dirpremkumar96

Starring: #FahadhFaasil

Music by #GovindVasantha @kushmithaganesh @Sshivadaoffcl @Chetan_k_a @harishuthaman #Karunakaran @Actorsarann #mahendiranjayaraju @R_Govindaraj @MaheshMathewMMS @subhaskaar @gopiprasannaa @kumar_gangappan #UmadeviK @iamKarthikNetha #jenifer_M_A @Valentino_suren @alagiakoothan @phantomfx_india @kav_pandian @thetabsofficial #Asareeri — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) November 23, 2026

Asareeri is described as a thriller and marks the first time Fahadh Faasil has collaborated with director C. Prem Kumar. Actor Sshivada will share screen space with Faasil in the lead role, while Chetan, Harish Uthaman, Karunakaran and Saran will appear in supporting roles. However, the makers have not yet revealed details about the storyline or the characters.

The film is produced by Vels Film International in association with Monsoon Movies. The technical team includes Govind Vasantha as music composer, marking his third collaboration with Prem Kumar after 96 (2018) and Meiyazhagan (2024).

Mahendiran Jayaraju is handling cinematography, Govindaraj is the editor, and Mahesh Mathew is in charge of the stunt choreography.

Director Prem Kumar is known for his emotional dramas, including 96, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan, which emerged as one of the widely discussed Tamil films of its year.

He later directed Meiyazhagan (2024), featuring Karthi and Arvind Swami. With Asareeri, Prem Kumar ventures into the thriller genre for the first time.

Fahadh Faasil, who primarily works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, made his debut as a leading actor in Telugu cinema with Don't Trouble The Trouble, which hit theatres earlier this month.

His Tamil film credits include Vikram (2022), Maamannan (2023) and Vettaiyan (2024). He was most recently seen in Idhayam Murali and Patriot this year. Meanwhile, his next lead project, Karate Chandran, went on floors this month.

Among his previously announced projects, Fahadh Fassil was expected to collaborate with filmmakers Imtiaz Ali on a film titled The Idiot of Istanbul. However, Ali confirmed at a film festival earlier this year that the projects had been shelved for now.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the filmmaker clarified that the film with Fassil was not moving forward at present. although he remained interested in working with the actor in the future. Ali also expressed his desire to bring together several talented actors in a single project, emphasising that casting should depend on who best fits each character.