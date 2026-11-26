The Telangana High Court has issued notices to Baby film director Sai Rajesh and producer S.K.N. (SKN) following a petition alleging intellectual property rights infringement.

Director Shirin Sriram approached the court, claiming that his story was used without permission. In his petition, he alleged that the story of Preminchoddu, which he developed along with his team of writers, was used without authorisation in the making of the film Baby.

After hearing the petition filed by Shirin Sriram, the Telangana High Court issued notices to Sai Rajesh and producer SKN in connection with the allegations. According to Shirin Sriram, Sai Rajesh initially approached him expressing interest in producing the film Preminchoddu. Following this, Shirin Sriram and his team of writers worked for nearly a year to develop the story.

However, Shirin alleges that after learning all the details of the story and completing the development process, Sai Rajesh moved ahead without involving him or his team. He claims that the director independently made the film Baby based on the same storyline. Shirin further stated that he and his team of writers were cheated in the process.

The controversy first came to light in February 2024, when Shirin Sriram filed a complaint at the Raidurgam Police Station, alleging that his story had been used without his permission. After approaching the police, he also moved the Telangana High Court, seeking legal action over the alleged story theft and cheating.

When several people questioned whether he had sufficient evidence to support his claims, director Shirin Sriram released a book titled Baby Leaks, presenting details related to the alleged story copying.

Advocate G. Surender represented the petitioner before the Telangana High Court and presented his arguments. After considering the submissions, the court issued notices to Baby director Sai Rajesh and producer S.K.N. (SKN), asking them to submit their explanations regarding the allegations.