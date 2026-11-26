Weather conditions are changing across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to a trough formed over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall to several parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. Some areas of Telangana may also receive light showers, while temperatures are expected to fall in several regions.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), several districts in Andhra Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall on Thursday, November 26. The districts include Polavaram, Konaseema, East Godavari, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati.

Other districts may also experience scattered showers. Rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and gusty winds is possible in some areas. The weather department has advised people to remain alert during thunderstorms.

The rainfall activity is expected to continue over the next few days. Some Rayalaseema districts may also receive light to moderate rain on Friday.

In Telangana, isolated areas may receive light rainfall. However, most parts of the state are likely to experience mainly dry weather. Night temperatures have also started falling, bringing cooler conditions to several areas.

The changing weather may affect agricultural activities, particularly the harvesting and storage of paddy. Agriculture officials have advised farmers to protect harvested grain kept in open fields from unexpected rainfall.

People are advised to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms. Farmers and residents in areas expecting rainfall should follow weather updates and take necessary precautions.

With the trough continuing to influence weather conditions, people across both Telugu states should stay updated on the latest rainfall forecasts.