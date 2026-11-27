Social media platform X has introduced new parental controls that allow parents to manage certain activities on their teenagers' accounts. The new features let parents set daily screen time limits, control the content their children can view and manage who can contact them.

However, parents cannot read their teenagers' private messages or access their search and viewing history. The aim is to help parents guide their children's online activities while allowing teenagers to maintain control of their own accounts.

How Do X Parental Controls Work?

According to a post on X's Safety account, the new parental controls are available for teenagers aged 13 to 17. Parents can link their accounts with their children's accounts and manage selected privacy and safety settings.

Parents can check how much time their teenagers spend on X each week and set daily usage limits. They can also approve or reject new follower requests, making the teenager's account private.

Other options include limiting video recommendations and For You content to accounts the teenager already follows, blocking specific words and turning off sensitive media. Parents can also control who is allowed to send direct messages to their children.

What Can Parents See and What Is Restricted?

Parents can view which accounts their teenagers have had private conversations with, but they cannot read the actual messages. They also cannot check search or viewing history, publish posts from the teenager's account or log in to it.

Each parent can supervise up to five teenage accounts. However, one teenager can link their account to only one parent at a time. Both the parent and teenager must approve the connection. Supervision automatically ends when the teenager reaches adulthood.

What Safety Features Are Already Available?

X already provides some safety protections for teenage accounts. These include protected accounts, restrictions on sensitive content and limits on targeted advertising.

Users must be at least 13 years old to create an X account, although some countries may have higher age requirements. The new parental controls add another layer of protection to help families manage teenagers' social media activities.