Hyderabad, November 27: Dr. Soumya Mishra, IPS, Director General of the Women Safety Wing, Telangana State Police, has called for strong preventive measure, effective law enforcement and collective community participation to make Telangana free from child marriage by 2030.

She made the remark while addressing a state-level consultation on "Ending Child Marriage and Combating Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM)", organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in collaboration with Just Rights for Children at Hotel The Plaza, Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, Dr. Soumya Mishra revealed that 1,497 child marriage cases had been registered across 31 police units in Telangana between 2024 and November 25, 2026. She noted that behind every statistic is a child whose education, dignity and future are at risk.

“Silence is the real danger. Every child marriage prevented is a childhood protected. Citizens should not hesitate to report even suspected cases. You do not have to be certain of an incident to speak up and save a child's future,” she said.

calling for stricter enforcement she urged police officers to ensure prompt registration of cases, timely investigations, comprehensive charge sheets and continuous monitoring of pending cases until their logical conclusion. She also pointed out that child marriage is a cognisable and non-bailable offence under the prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Provisions of the POCSO Act must also be invoked wherever sexual offences against children are involved. Stressing the importance of prevention over prosecution, Dr. Mishra called for coordinated efforts involving the police, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, teachers and Panchayat Secretaries. She also urged priests, function hall owners, caterers and tent house operators to refrain from facilitating child marriages.

She further observed that school dropouts should be treated as potential warning signs requiring timely intervention. Highlighting the growing links between child marriage, human trafficking and online sexual exploitation , she stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to child protection.

Reaffiming the Women Safety Wing's commitment to the cause, she assured prompt action on complaints, regular reviews of pending investigations and trials, and specialised training for police personnel to ensure that child victims are treated with empathy and dignity.

She also announced that the Women Safety Wing would organise a state-level conclave in February 2027 to strengthen coordination among stakeholders and accelerate efforts towards making Telangana child marriage-free by 2030.

Speaking at the consultation, Ms. Sampurna Behura, National Secretary of Just Rights for Children, emphasised the importance of public awareness, education and collective responsibility. She also highlighted the potential of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in strengthening child protection measures.

Smt. Shruti Ojha, IAS, Special Secretary, Women Development and Child Welfare Department, stared that eliminating child marriage by 2030 is an important objective of the Telangana Rising Vision.

Dr. Sangeetha Satyanarayana, IAS, Director She also announced that the Women Safety Wing would organise a state-level conclave in February 2027 to strengthen coordination among stakeholders and accelerate efforts towards making Telangana child marriage-free by 2030.

Speaking at the consultation, Ms. Sampurna Behura, National Secretary of Just Rights for Children, emphasised the importance of public awareness, education and collective responsibility. She also highlighted the potential of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in strengthening child protection measures.

The consultation concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen preventive measure, improve reporting mechanism, enforce child protection law and ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow and realise their full potential.