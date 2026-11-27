Chile's jobless rate has reached double digits for the first time in five years, with women bearing the heavier burden, official data show.

Unemployment Reaches 10%

The national unemployment rate stood at 10% in the August–October 2026 quarter, up 1.6 percentage points from the same period in 2025, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. It is the first double-digit reading since 2021.

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The National Employment Survey (ENE) showed the labour force grew 1.3% while the number of employed people fell 0.4%. That meant 35,413 jobs were lost year on year. The number of unemployed people rose 19.7%, with increases among both those who lost jobs and first-time job seekers.

Women Hit Harder

Female unemployment reached 10.7%, up 1.9 points in twelve months, as the number of unemployed women jumped 24.3%. Male unemployment stood at 9.4%, up 1.2 points. Job losses were concentrated among men, whose employment fell 0.8%, while female employment edged up 0.2%.

Sectors and Informality

The steepest employment declines came from information and communications (-18.9%), other service activities (-11.5%) and manufacturing (-4.7%). Formal salaried workers (-2.6%) and domestic workers (-2.5%) also saw falls. The informal employment rate rose to 27%, up 0.8 points.

Other Indicators

Seasonally adjusted unemployment was 9.9%, up 0.3 points from the previous rolling quarter. Labour force participation rose to 62.2%, while the employment rate fell to 56%. Average weekly hours worked declined 0.6% to 36.3 hours.

Santiago Region

In the Metropolitan Region, unemployment reached 10.5%, up 1.9 points year on year.

