Thanksgiving Day is an important annual holiday in the United States. In 2026, it will be observed on Thursday, November 26. The festival is celebrated with family gatherings, special meals, festive events and expressions of gratitude.

Thanksgiving is traditionally associated with the harvest season and the practice of thanking people for the blessings and good things in life. Families come together, prepare traditional dishes and spend time with loved ones. Read on to know the date, history, origin, significance and traditions of Thanksgiving Day 2026.

Thanksgiving Day 2026 Date

Thanksgiving is celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. This year, the holiday falls on November 26, 2026.

It is a federal holiday, meaning many government offices and public institutions remain closed. For many Americans, Thanksgiving also marks the beginning of the holiday shopping and festive season.

Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated?

Thanksgiving is a festival of gratitude. People celebrate the occasion by thanking God, family members, friends and others for the blessings and support they have received throughout the year.

The festival has roots in harvest celebrations held by early settlers in North America. These gatherings were organised to celebrate successful crops and food supplies after difficult periods.

Over the years, Thanksgiving has become a family-centred holiday. People prepare special meals, invite relatives, help those in need and reflect on the positive things in their lives.

History and Origin of Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving has a long history in America. The festival is commonly linked to a harvest gathering held in 1621 at Plymouth Colony, which is now part of Massachusetts.

English settlers celebrated their successful harvest with a feast. Members of the Wampanoag community also attended the gathering. Historical accounts say the celebration continued for three days and included food and other activities.

Thanksgiving was not always celebrated on the same date. In 1789, George Washington announced November 26 as a national day of thanksgiving and prayer. Later, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared that Thanksgiving should be observed every year in November.

In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt moved the holiday to an earlier date to extend the shopping season before Christmas. However, the change created confusion. In 1941, the US Congress officially decided that Thanksgiving would be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year.

Why Is Thanksgiving Celebrated on a Thursday?

Thanksgiving is observed on Thursday because of the tradition established by American presidents and later formalised by federal law.

In 1941, the US government officially fixed the holiday on the fourth Thursday of November. This means the date changes every year, but it always falls between November 22 and November 28.

The Thursday celebration also gives many people an extended weekend, allowing them to travel, reunite with family and enjoy the holiday.

Thanksgiving Traditions and Celebrations

Thanksgiving is celebrated in different ways across the United States. However, family gatherings and traditional meals remain among the most important parts of the festival.

Some popular Thanksgiving traditions include:

Family gatherings: Relatives come together to celebrate and spend quality time.

Thanksgiving dinner: Families prepare special meals and share food at the dining table.

Expressing gratitude: People share what they are thankful for in their lives.

Parades: Major cities organise Thanksgiving parades featuring floats, performances and giant balloons.

American football: Watching football matches is a popular holiday activity.

Charity and donations: Many people volunteer at community kitchens and donate food to those in need.

Holiday shopping: The day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday, is associated with major shopping deals.

Traditional Foods Prepared on Thanksgiving

Food plays a major role in Thanksgiving celebrations. Families prepare a large meal and enjoy it together. Turkey is considered the most popular dish, but several side dishes and desserts are also served.

Some traditional Thanksgiving foods include:

Roast turkey: The main dish served at many Thanksgiving dinners.

Mashed potatoes: Soft potatoes served with butter, milk and gravy.

Stuffing: A bread-based dish prepared with herbs, vegetables and seasonings.

Cranberry sauce: A sweet and tangy sauce served alongside turkey.

Pumpkin pie: A traditional dessert made with pumpkin and spices.

Sweet potatoes: Served roasted, baked or mashed.

Corn: A food associated with harvest celebrations.

Gravy: A sauce commonly served with turkey, potatoes and other dishes.

What Is Open and Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2026?

Thanksgiving Day is a federal holiday in the United States, so several government offices, banks and businesses may remain closed on November 26, 2026.

Government offices, post offices and many banks generally do not operate on Thanksgiving. Several large retail stores may also remain closed for the day.

However, some restaurants, convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery shops may open with limited working hours. Their schedules can differ depending on the location and business.

People planning to travel, shop or visit restaurants on Thanksgiving are advised to check the timings in advance.

Also read: Allu Arjun: Allu Family Comes Together in One Frame for Arha's Birthday Celebration