Who Is Veeramani? Madurai Influencer Goes Viral After Asking for a Box of Sweets

Veeramani, a social media influencer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has become a trending topic online after a simple request for a box of sweets turned into an unexpected problem. His story has attracted attention across social media, with actor Manchu Vishnu also reacting to the incident.

Veeramani is known for his humorous videos and local Tamil slang. Ahead of Deepavali, he posted a video asking his followers to send him a box of sweets. He also shared his address, hoping someone would send him a festive treat.

Initially, his request received a positive response, and some people sent him sweets. However, the situation soon took an unexpected turn when pranksters began placing expensive cash-on-delivery (COD) orders in his name.

TVs, Refrigerators and Washing Machines Ordered

According to reports, delivery agents started arriving at Veeramani's home with expensive electronic items, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and smartphones. Food orders from Swiggy and Zomato also reportedly reached his residence.

One television order was reportedly worth ₹1.69 lakh. Since Veeramani had not placed these orders, he could not accept the items or pay for them.

Some social media users also shared screenshots claiming that heavy machinery, including a JCB excavator and a military tank worth ₹70 crore, had been ordered to his address. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Veeramani Requests People to Stop

As the unwanted deliveries continued, Veeramani posted another video asking people to stop the pranks. He explained that the situation was causing him considerable stress.

Despite his appeal, delivery agents reportedly continued visiting his home. Neighbours later said that he had packed his belongings and left the residence because of the repeated disturbances.

His current whereabouts have not been confirmed in the reports.

Manchu Vishnu Reacts to the Viral Story

Actor Manchu Vishnu also joined the online discussion with a humorous social media post asking Veeramani where he could send him sweets.

The post added to the attention surrounding the incident. However, what began as a request for a festive gift has raised concerns about the misuse of personal details and the harassment caused by fake cash-on-delivery orders.

The incident highlights how online pranks can create serious problems for people in real life. It also serves as a reminder to respect others' privacy and avoid placing orders in someone else's name without their consent.