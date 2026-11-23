Chandrababu’s Script, Sharmila’s Yelahanka Move! Political Conspiracy Behind Family Dispute?

Amaravati: The developments surrounding YS Sharmila's attempted visit to the Yelahanka residence in Bengaluru have triggered a fresh political controversy in Andhra Pradesh. The episode has raised questions over the alleged political role of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the enforcement of court directions and the manner in which sections of the Yellow Media have portrayed the family property dispute involving YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Despite an interim court injunction restraining Sharmila and those associated with her from entering or interfering with the Yelahanka property, she reportedly attempted to proceed towards the residence. Karnataka Police intervened, explained the court directions and redirected her towards the Leela Palace hotel, where she was scheduled to stay.

The political significance of the episode lies in the sequence of events. Karnataka is governed by the Congress party, of which Sharmila is the Andhra Pradesh president. Nevertheless, it was Karnataka Police who explained the legal restrictions and prevented her from proceeding towards the property. This raises questions about why the incident was subsequently projected by sections of the media as a confrontation involving Jagan.

The episode has also triggered allegations that Chandrababu Naidu is exploiting the family disagreement for political advantage, with the Yellow Media allegedly amplifying the controversy to create a negative narrative against Jagan.

Who Asked Sharmila Not to Go to Yelahanka?

The central question is: Who actually asked Sharmila not to proceed towards the Yelahanka residence?

It was Karnataka Police. They reportedly explained that the court had issued clear directions and that she could not be permitted to proceed towards the property. The police had to explain the legal position repeatedly and request her to respect the court's orders.

Karnataka is governed by the Congress party, and Sharmila herself heads the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh. This makes the role of Karnataka Police particularly significant in understanding the sequence of events.

Whether it is Sharmila, Jagan or an ordinary citizen, everyone is equally bound to respect judicial orders. In a democratic system, court directions cannot be ignored according to personal convenience. Any violation can invite legal consequences.

The episode also raises questions about the role of the Andhra Pradesh police personnel accompanying Sharmila. Their responsibility should include ensuring that legal restrictions are understood and respected, particularly when an inter-state visit involves a property covered by a court injunction.

The circumstances have led to allegations that Sharmila's move was being encouraged for political reasons, with the resulting confrontation potentially providing an opportunity to target Jagan.

You Make the Mistake and Blame Jagan?

An attempt to proceed in violation of a court order is a serious legal matter. Karnataka Police reportedly stopped the vehicle on the highway and politely explained that Sharmila could not proceed because of the court directions.

The incident raises several questions. Attempting to proceed despite court restrictions is one issue. Taking Andhra Pradesh police personnel to another state in connection with such a move raises another set of questions. Continuing towards the property despite repeated explanations makes the episode even more controversial.

However, instead of focusing on the court's directions and the police intervention, sections of the Yellow Media allegedly shifted the discussion towards Jagan.

Television visuals reportedly showed an exchange of words between Sharmila and the police. Yet, some channels presented the incident as an emotional confrontation, claiming that Sharmila and her mother, YS Vijayamma, had broken down in tears.

These claims became part of a larger media narrative against Jagan. The distinction between the actual police interaction and the emotional interpretation presented by television channels deserves scrutiny.

Importantly, the interim injunction was directed against Sharmila and those associated with her. Vijayamma was not covered by the same restrictions. Bringing her into the controversy through emotional claims raises questions about whether the coverage was intended to create public sympathy and hostility towards Jagan rather than examine the actual legal dispute.

Who Owns the Yelahanka Property?

The ownership of the Bengaluru property is at the centre of the controversy.

According to the property details presented in the dispute, the property was purchased nearly 20 years ago by the parents of YS Bharati. Both were reputed doctors from Rayalaseema who had sent their children to Bengaluru for education. The property was registered in the name of Bharati's mother, Sugunamma.

The relevant stamp papers and other property documents are stated to be available.

Jagan's company subsequently took the property on lease and constructed a guest house and residence there. Electricity bills and property taxes are reportedly being paid by the company.

These ownership and lease arrangements form an important part of the legal dispute. If the property was registered in Sugunamma's name and subsequently leased to Jagan's company, the question of what legal rights others can claim over the premises becomes central to the case.

The court examined the material placed before it and issued an interim injunction restraining Sharmila and those associated with her from entering or interfering with the property. It also observed that the submissions made by Silicon Builders had a prima facie basis.

The ownership and access issues must ultimately be determined through legal proceedings and documentary evidence rather than political arguments or television debates.

Conspiracy Politics to Create a Rift Within the Family

The Yelahanka episode has also brought the alleged political exploitation of a family disagreement into focus.

Family disputes and property disagreements are not uncommon. They should ordinarily be resolved through discussions or appropriate legal proceedings. However, when political leaders and media organisations become actively involved in such disputes, the issue can acquire a much wider political dimension.

The disagreement reportedly intensified over a proposal to hold a wedding at the Yelahanka residence. Instead of using the Bengaluru hotel where the wedding was scheduled, Sharmila sought access to the property despite the ongoing dispute.

The circumstances have triggered allegations that Sharmila's actions are helping Chandrababu Naidu's political interests, while sections of the Yellow Media are using the developments to generate further negative publicity against Jagan.

The political narrative also includes allegations about the influence Chandrababu allegedly exercises over Sharmila and the influence Sharmila is said to have over Vijayamma. These claims have added another layer to the controversy.

Another issue that has attracted attention is the claim that letters written by Sharmila appeared at the NTR Trust Bhavan within minutes. This has led to questions about the political connections and influence behind the developments. However, such claims require independent verification.

The larger concern is whether a family disagreement is being deliberately transformed into a political confrontation to serve interests outside the family.

What Should We Call the Political Conspiracy Allegedly Directed by Chandrababu?

The Yelahanka controversy needs to be examined in the larger political context of Andhra Pradesh.

The developments surrounding the dispute reportedly began in October, at a time when controversies over the local body election process were also attracting public attention. Allegations have emerged that the family disagreement was being used to divert public attention from these political developments.

The earlier disagreement over holding a wedding at Jagan's Bengaluru residence was also turned into a major controversy by sections of the Yellow Media.

One important aspect that cannot be ignored is Jagan's security status. As a former Chief Minister with Z-plus security cover, his residence is subject to specific security considerations. Allowing large numbers of outside personnel, including wedding photographers, decorators and event organisers, into the premises could create security complications.

Jagan reportedly expressed these concerns and suggested that the wedding arrangements could instead be made at the Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad. He also reportedly wrote to his sister suggesting that she use the Hyderabad residence.

However, these security concerns received comparatively less attention in the political and media debate.

The disagreement over access to the Yelahanka property eventually reached the court. After examining the material placed before it, the court issued an interim injunction restraining Sharmila and those associated with her from entering or interfering with the residence. The court also observed that Silicon Builders had a prima facie basis for its arguments.

The legal position is significant. Anyone dissatisfied with the court's directions must approach the judiciary for appropriate relief. Judicial orders cannot be set aside through political pressure or public confrontation.

The controversy has also revived references to statements made by the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly about Chandrababu Naidu. YSR had repeatedly accused Chandrababu of providing shelter to those allegedly involved in the murder of his father, Raja Reddy, and claimed that he possessed evidence to support his allegations. These were serious political charges made by YSR during his lifetime.

In the present context, critics are recalling those statements while questioning Chandrababu's political methods and alleged attempts to exploit family differences.

The central political allegation is that Chandrababu is using Sharmila's actions to create a controversy, while sections of the Yellow Media are directing the resulting criticism towards Jagan.

The Larger Questions Behind the Yelahanka Episode

The Yelahanka controversy is no longer limited to access to a Bengaluru residence. It has developed into a political confrontation involving a family property dispute, court directions, inter-state police intervention and competing media narratives.

Three important questions emerge from the developments:

Why was Sharmila attempting to proceed towards a property despite the court's interim restrictions?

Why was a family property dispute transformed into an extensive political and media controversy?

Who stands to gain politically from the continuing confrontation between members of the YSR family?

The allegations surrounding Chandrababu Naidu's role and the Yellow Media's coverage deserve scrutiny, while the legal issues must be decided through the judicial process.