Release plans for several big-ticket Telugu films appear to be undergoing changes. Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara has been making headlines amid reports that the film could arrive during the Sankranthi 2027 season. However, according to the latest industry buzz, the makers are reportedly considering March 19, 2027, a date currently associated with Prabhas’ Fauzi.

If the speculation turns out to be true, Vishwambhara could take over Fauzi's release slot, while the latter may move to April 7, 2027, the date associated with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s other film, Kaaka, is officially scheduled to hit theatres on January 13, 2027, for Sankranthi. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the reported release-date changes involving Vishwambhara and Fauzi.

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Meanwhile, industry buzz suggests that Prabhas’ Fauzi could also undergo a release-date change, with reports indicating that the film may be eyeing a new slot. April 7, 2027, has emerged as a date being discussed in connection with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. This speculation has sparked fresh discussions among movie enthusiasts, with fans closely tracking possible changes to the Telugu film release calendar.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers of Vishwambhara, Fauzi or Varanasi regarding these developments. If the reports turn out to be true, the release schedules of these big-ticket films could see further changes in the coming months.

Vishwambhara is one of Chiranjeevi's much-anticipated projects and has generated considerable curiosity among fans. The fantasy entertainer is directed by Vassishta and features a large-scale visual presentation. The film also star Trisha Krishnan in the female lead role, alongside an ensemble cast.

Given its scale and the expectations surrounding the project, its release schedule has become a major talking point in Tollywood. A possible shift to March 2027 could also influence the release plans of other upcoming Telugu films.