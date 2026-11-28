Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pawan Sadineni, has been receiving appreciation from audiences, with particular attention on newcomer Satvika Veeravalli and her performance. The film marks Satvika's acting debut, giving her a significant role that has helped her make an impression on viewers.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli attended the film's success celebrations and shared his thoughts on Satvika Veeravalli, expressing his hope of seeing her emerge as a prominent Telugu actress.

Speaking about her, Rajamouli said, “Telugu film audiences accept heroines who come from any language or industry. But somewhere in our hearts, we always wish to see a Telugu girl become a big star. We have seen actresses like Sridevi, Jaya Prada and Jayasudha achieve great success. We always want another Telugu actress to reach that level. Now Satvika Veeravalli has come.”

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His remarks highlighted the audience's long-standing desire to see another Telugu actress achieve the kind of popularity and recognition enjoyed by legendary performers such as Sridevi, Jaya Prada and Jayasudha. His words have also brought Satvika into the spotlight following her debut.

He further encouraged Satvika, expressing confidence in her future in Indian cinema. “You will make it really big in the Indian film industry, without a doubt! Learn Telugu quickly for us,” he told her.

Satvika was visibly delighted by Rajamouli's encouraging words. Praise from a filmmaker of his stature has brought further attention to the young actress, who is making her debut with Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Rajamouli also appreciated Dulquer Salmaan's contribution to the film, stating that he had carried the project on his shoulders. He observed that the film might not have connected with audiences in the same way without Dulquer's involvement. In addition, he acknowledged director Pawan Sadineni's hard work and efforts in bringing the film to the screen.

The RRR director described Aakasamlo Oka Tara as a heart-touching film and praised its storytelling. He particularly appreciated the screenplay, emotionally engaging sequences and dialogues penned by Gunnam Gangaraju. Rajamouli also acknowledged the performances of Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and the other cast members, appreciating their contributions to the film.