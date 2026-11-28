Whenever two films are scheduled to release on the same day, comparisons between them are inevitable. With Vrushakarma and Alias Rukmini set to hit theatres on December 4, fans of Naga Chaitanya and Nithiin have taken to social media to compare their trailers and posters. However, turning the releases into a direct competition between the two actors may not be necessary.

Nithiin made his acting debut seven years before Naga Chaitanya and established himself with the success of Jayam. He enjoyed considerable popularity for several years, but a series of box-office setbacks in recent times has put his career under pressure. As a result, Alias Rukmini comes at a crucial stage in his career.

The film is being produced on a modest budget, with Nani backing a story that explores a different space from Nithiin's usual film choices. The makers have also kept the production scale under control, reducing the pressure to deliver massive box-office numbers. A reasonably positive response from audiences could be enough to make the film a commercially viable venture.

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Naga Chaitanya, too, went through a challenging phase before the success of Thandel. His previous film, Custody, failed to make a significant impact at the box office, while his Bollywood venture with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, did little to boost his career. However, Thandel helped him regain momentum, and he is now looking to build on that success with Vrushakarma.

Chaitanya has dedicated nearly a year and a half to working on Vrushakarma. The fantasy drama is being mounted on a much larger scale, with producer BVSN Prasad making a substantial investment in the project. The trailer has already generated interest with its striking visuals. If the film manages to connect with audiences, it could have significant box-office potential.

The two films belong to different genres, explore distinct storylines and are being made on different budgets. Therefore, comparing them even before their theatrical release may not be fair or meaningful.