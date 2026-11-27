Mumbai Indians have officially reappointed Rohit Sharma as their captain for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise announced the decision on Friday, November 27, ending nearly three years of uncertainty surrounding the leadership position. Rohit will take charge of the five-time IPL champions as they prepare for their landmark 20th season.

Mumbai Indians Announce Rohit's Return

Mumbai Indians revealed the appointment through a specially designed social media video. The franchise used the caption "Smile, everybody smile", creating excitement among fans before confirming Rohit's return to the captaincy.

The announcement comes after Hardik Pandya's departure from Mumbai Indians. Earlier this month, Mumbai traded Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Indian left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh in a reported Rs 18 crore deal.



Rohit's Successful Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in Mumbai Indians' history. Since joining the franchise in 2011, he has played a crucial role in establishing its winning culture.

Advertisement

He first became Mumbai Indians captain midway through the 2013 season, replacing Ricky Ponting. Under his leadership, MI won five IPL championships in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Rohit last captained Mumbai Indians in the 2023 season. Ahead of IPL 2024, the franchise handed the leadership responsibilities to Hardik Pandya, who returned to Mumbai after leading Gujarat Titans.



What Rohit Said About His New Responsibility

Mumbai Indians owner Nita M. Ambani expressed happiness about Rohit's return, highlighting his contribution to the franchise since 2011. Akash Ambani also welcomed the decision, expressing confidence in Rohit's experience and leadership.

Rohit said Mumbai Indians had become a huge part of his life and that leading the team was something he had always taken great pride in. He expressed excitement about the challenges of the upcoming season.

With Rohit back at the helm, Mumbai Indians will aim to reclaim the IPL trophy after their last championship victory in 2020.



IPL 2027: A New Chapter for Mumbai Indians

Rohit's appointment comes as Mumbai Indians look to rebuild their campaign following recent changes in leadership and team management. The franchise will also enter the IPL 2027 season with renewed expectations from supporters, particularly after several seasons without a championship. The upcoming mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa.

