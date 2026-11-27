Sharwanand's latest film Bhogi, directed by Sampath Nandi, arrived in theatres on November 27, 2026. The period action drama features Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in important roles. Set against the backdrop of a Telangana village in the 1960s, the film explores superstition, social injustice and the fight against a powerful village leader.

Story:

The story takes place in a fictional village called Boggulagutta in Telangana. The village is controlled by a powerful Patel (Sharath Lohitashwa), whose decisions are followed by everyone. The villagers believe that he protects them from difficulties and performs rituals whenever the village faces trouble.

Ganga (Sharwanand) lives with his five younger sisters and works as a blacksmith. His life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a shocking truth about the Patel's activities during a forest visit. This revelation changes his relationship with the village leader and pushes him to stand against the injustice.

The film follows Ganga's fight against the powerful Patel and the challenges his family faces along the way. Anupama Parameswaran plays Sulochana, while Dimple Hayathi appears as Mandaram.

How Is the Film?

Bhogi begins on an interesting note by introducing the village atmosphere, the Patel's influence and Ganga's family background. The first 30 minutes create some curiosity about the story. However, once the hero discovers the truth behind the village leader's activities, the narrative becomes predictable.

The film deals with serious subjects such as superstition and social problems in rural areas. However, the director gives more importance to violent scenes than emotional storytelling. Several action sequences are unnecessarily stretched, making the second half lengthy and testing the audience's patience.

The pre-climax twist offers a little surprise, but the following sequences return to a familiar action formula. Although the basic idea has potential, the screenplay does not develop it into an engaging experience.

Performances:

Sharwanand is one of the biggest strengths of the film. He delivers a convincing performance in both emotional and action sequences. His Telangana dialect and screen presence suit the character of Ganga.

Anupama Parameswaran performs well as Sulochana and makes the most of the scenes given to her. Dimple Hayathi also does a decent job as Mandaram, although her character has limited screen time. Sharath Lohitashwa and the supporting cast perform according to their roles.

Technical Aspects:

Cinematography is one of the film's major strengths. Kishore Kumar captures the rural Telangana atmosphere effectively, and several night sequences look impressive. Bheems Ceciroleo's songs reflect the film's cultural setting, but the background score feels average in some scenes.

The editing could have been sharper, particularly in the second half, where several action sequences and scenes feel unnecessarily prolonged. The production values are good.

Final Verdict:

Bhogi has an interesting rural backdrop and a strong performance from Sharwanand. However, excessive violence, a predictable screenplay and a lengthy second half affect the overall experience. The film has a promising central idea, but its execution leaves room for improvement.

Rating: 1.5/5