Actor Sharwanand's latest film Bhogi was released in theatres on November 27, 2026. Directed by Sampath Nandi, the period action drama features Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. After the morning shows, moviegoers started sharing their opinions on social media.

The initial response to the film has been mixed. While some viewers praised Sharwanand's new mass avatar, action sequences and performance, others felt that the story follows a familiar revenge formula.

The film revolves around a village controlled by a powerful and cruel leader. After injustice affects the hero's family, he sets out to take revenge. Some viewers felt that the storyline reminded them of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam.

Sharwanand's Performance Gets Appreciation

Sharwanand appears in a completely different rustic and mass-oriented role. His makeover, intense performance and energetic action scenes have received positive comments from fans. The action sequences choreographed by Dilip Subbarayan and the climax twist are also being appreciated.

However, some viewers felt that the first half moves slowly and the second half loses its grip. The excessive violence and lack of freshness in the storyline have also received criticism.

What Are the Plus and Minus Points?

The major highlights include Sharwanand's performance, his new makeover, action sequences and the climax twist. On the other hand, the slow first half, routine revenge story, excessive violence and limited importance given to the female characters are being pointed out as drawbacks.

Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi play important roles in the film, but some viewers feel their characters could have received more screen space.

Final Verdict

Overall, Bhogi has received a mixed response on social media. Audiences who enjoy intense action and revenge dramas may find it worth watching. However, viewers expecting a fresh storyline and engaging screenplay may have mixed feelings. The film's overall reception will become clearer as more audiences watch it over the weekend.

#Bhogi Sharwa career best performance 🔥 Usa permier shows nundi manchi talk undi All set for biggest blockbuster 🥵 https://t.co/Zz8VAIYQ9q — Priya (@priya_queen_123) November 27, 2026

Excellent response asla USA premiere shows nunchi 🔥👏 #BHOGI Grand release Today https://t.co/e0A2c9HU4l — Kalyan Holic (@Kalyan_Holic_) November 27, 2026

Sharwanand in a fierce avatar 🔥👏 #Bhogi is getting superb response from the USA premieres..🤌 Blockbuster loading! https://t.co/QPro6u1o74 — 几卂尺ㄩㄒㄖ 🥋 ㄩ乙ㄩ爪卂Ҝ丨 🏯 (@Toofan_Naruto) November 27, 2026

#Bhogi Sharwa career best performance 🔥 Usa permier shows nundi manchi talk undi All set for biggest blockbuster 🥵 https://t.co/8h74cUWMPc — . (@SureshSure58630) November 27, 2026

USA permier shows full Postive talk Sharwa comeback film 👏 #Bhogi https://t.co/vlSUapwaFs — Aandhi Cult 🦁✊ (@Aandhi_Cult) November 27, 2026

Excellent response coming from USA premiere shows 🔥👏 #BHOGI a celebration in theatres. https://t.co/mjnok7etSC — Adam willey (@Adamwilley8510) November 27, 2026