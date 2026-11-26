National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen has opened up about her views on marriage, love and relationships. She clarified that she is not against marriage and would like to get married when she finds the right person.

During a recent podcast conversation with host Gobinath, Nithya spoke about her personal life and explained why people have misunderstood her views on marriage. She said that she has never rejected the idea of getting married but believes finding the right partner is more important than marriage itself.

Nithya Menen Wants the Right Life Partner

Nithya Menen said she is open to marriage but wants a partner who understands her and respects her individuality. She believes that a relationship should allow both people to enjoy their personal freedom without feeling restricted.

The actress explained that she does not want to get married simply because of societal expectations. For her, mutual understanding, emotional compatibility and respect are important for a successful relationship.

Why Nithya Menen Walked Away from Past Relationships

During the podcast, Nithya also spoke about her past relationships. She revealed that she had walked away from relationships where she felt restricted and could not grow as an individual.

Although leaving those relationships was not easy, she eventually realised that staying in situations where she could not enjoy her freedom was not healthy. She described the feeling after leaving such relationships as a sense of relief, as if she could finally breathe freely.

Nithya explained that her decisions were based on self-awareness and the need to protect her individuality rather than fear of commitment.

Personal Freedom Is Important to Her

The actress believes that love and relationships should not take away a person's independence. She wants a partner who respects her choices, understands her emotions and gives her the freedom to be herself.

Her comments have attracted attention on social media, with many fans appreciating her honest views on marriage and relationships. Nithya Menen continues to focus on her acting career while remaining open to finding a meaningful relationship in her personal life.

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