Director and actor Tharun Bhascker appears to be changing his approach towards filmmaking after the success of his latest film, 'ENE Repeat'. Known for his unique storytelling style and content-driven films, the filmmaker has now expressed his desire to achieve bigger box-office numbers with his upcoming projects.

At the success meet of "ENE Repeat," Tharun Bhascker grabbed attention with his statement that he would focus on audiences from B and C centres from now on. His comments created discussions among movie lovers and industry circles. He also indicated that his future film choices would be different as he wants to reach a wider audience.

In a recent interview, Tharun spoke openly about the importance of box-office collections in the film industry. He said that filmmakers often face criticism when their movies fail to achieve good numbers. According to him, people tend to give more recognition and respect to those who deliver strong box-office results. He also admitted that his earlier understanding of money and its importance was different.

Tharun further explained that he had recently realised how much importance money holds in today's materialistic world. He said, "I will only chase box-office numbers from now on. This realisation happened this week. My choices are going to be very different from this point. You are going to see a new Tharun Bhascker. I want to get numbers. This is a villain origin story. This anger is needed to put it on paper."

His statement suggests a significant change in his professional approach. While he has previously been recognised for his different style of filmmaking, he now wants to focus more on commercial success.

Tharun's comments have raised curiosity about his upcoming projects and the kind of stories he plans to bring to audiences. It remains to be seen how this new approach will reflect in his future films and box-office performance.

