Tollywood actor Sharwanand is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhogi, which features Anupama Parameswaran and Dimple Hayathi in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday, and the makers are actively organising promotional events ahead of its release. As part of the promotions, the team recently held a grand musical event attended by the film's cast and crew. During the event, Sharwanand made some interesting comments that have now caught the attention of fans and audiences.

One of the major highlights of the musical event was the launch of the film's 'Ganga' theme song. Popular lyricist Chandrabose penned the lyrics, while Nalgonda Gaddar Narsanna lent his voice to the track. The song was introduced to the audience during the event and became a special moment for the film's team.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharwanand had an interesting conversation with singer Narsanna. Addressing him, the actor jokingly said that he had helped several people become Chief Ministers and asked whether he could make him one as well. Sharwanand further mentioned that Narsanna had now sung a song for his film and wondered whether he too might become a Chief Minister someday, just like actor Vijay.

The actor's comments were made in a light-hearted manner and brought a fun moment to the event. His reference to Vijay also caught the attention of the audience, as the Tamil actor has entered politics and established his political party.

Responding to Sharwanand's playful remark, Nalgonda Gaddar Narsanna said, "Who knows, brother? It might happen someday." His reply added more humour to their conversation and entertained everyone present at the event.

The interaction between Sharwanand and Narsanna has now become a talking point on social media, with several fans discussing the actor's comments. Meanwhile, expectations are growing around Bhogi as the film approaches its theatrical release. With an interesting cast, music and promotional activities, the makers are hoping to attract audiences to theatres this Friday.