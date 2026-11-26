The hit combination of actor Vishal and director PS Mithran may return with another exciting project. Their 2018 film Abhimanyudu received a good response from audiences and became a successful movie. Now, reports about its sequel, Abhimanyudu 2, are creating excitement among movie lovers.

The first part dealt with cybercrime, mobile phone hacking and the misuse of personal data. The sequel is reportedly expected to explore a new-age subject involving artificial intelligence (AI). PS Mithran is said to have developed an interesting storyline around this technology.

According to industry reports, Vishal and Mithran are interested in taking the project forward. Discussions are reportedly underway with several production houses to arrange the necessary funding and production plans. However, there is no official confirmation about the movie yet.

Samantha to Return for Abhimanyudu 2?

Samantha was part of the first film and played an important role in its story. She is currently taking a break from acting after becoming a mother and is expected to return to films when she is ready.

Interestingly, reports suggest that the makers are not planning to replace Samantha with another actress for the sequel. Instead, Vishal and PS Mithran are reportedly willing to wait until she makes her comeback before beginning the shoot.

This news has increased curiosity about Abhimanyudu 2, especially among fans who want to see the original cast reunite. If the reports are true, Samantha's return to films could play a key role in deciding when the sequel goes on floors.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Vishal, PS Mithran or the production team.