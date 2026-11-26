Action King Arjun Sarja is all set to begin an exciting new journey with a grand Pan-India patriotic film. The actor-director has joined hands with producer Anoop Mohan for this ambitious project, which will be made under the banner of Presidential Movies International Private Limited. Interestingly, this film marks the production house's third feature film.

The upcoming project is being planned on a large scale, with a strong focus on patriotism, courage, sacrifice and national pride. The makers aim to bring an inspiring story to audiences across the country through a powerful cinematic experience.

The film's traditional muhurtham ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 27 at the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Starting a major film project at such a significant spiritual and cultural destination makes the occasion special for the entire team. Several prominent personalities from the film industry, along with distinguished guests and special invitees, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The makers are also planning to reveal the film's official title during the launch event, while further promotional details are expected to generate excitement among audiences.

Arjun Sarja will play the lead role and also take charge of direction. Known for his action-packed performances and experience as a filmmaker, he is taking on both responsibilities for this prestigious project. The film is expected to feature popular actors and technicians from Bollywood and other regional film industries, with the complete cast and crew details yet to be announced.

Adding more interest to the project, retired Army officer Major Vijay Bhargavan has written the story and screenplay. His involvement is expected to bring a distinct perspective to the film's patriotic theme. Jose M. Thomas Roy will serve as the executive producer.

With an experienced filmmaker at the helm and a story centred on India's courage and spirit, this upcoming Pan-India film has already started attracting attention. More details about the project are expected soon.