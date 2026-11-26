After creating a sensation at the box office with Pushpa 2 in both Tollywood and Bollywood, Icon Star Allu Arjun is now focusing on his upcoming projects. The actor is currently working on Raaka, directed by Atlee, and aims to make it one of the biggest films of his career. Reports suggest that he is willing to take enough time to deliver quality content that exceeds fans' expectations.

Nearly three years have passed since Allu Arjun's last theatrical release, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screen. Although Raaka was announced more than a year and a half ago and its title was revealed several months ago, the makers have not yet announced its release date. It remains unclear whether the film will arrive next year or in 2028. The team is reportedly taking extra time to ensure high production quality without compromising on the film's content.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is planning several interesting projects. He has reportedly given the green signal to a film with star director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is also likely to reunite with Boyapati Srinu, who delivered the blockbuster Sarrainodu and established the actor's strong mass appeal. According to industry reports, Allu Arjun has already heard Boyapati's story, but an official announcement is still awaited.

Malayalam actor and director Basil Joseph is another filmmaker linked to Allu Arjun's upcoming lineup. Reports suggest that their collaboration could begin next year if everything goes as planned. There is also speculation about a possible film with a Bollywood director.

Adding to the excitement, Allu Arjun's 25th film is expected to be a prestigious milestone in his career. Fans are curious about who will direct this special project.

Will he collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Boyapati Srinu or Basil Joseph after Raaka? And who will direct his 25th film? Fans will have to wait for an official announcement.