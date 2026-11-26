Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru recently welcomed a baby boy and named him Dev Nidimoru. While fans have been curious about the meaning and significance behind the name, singer and spiritual personality Shobha Raju has now revealed who selected it.

Speaking in a recent interview, Shobha Raju, who is Raj Nidimoru's aunt, clarified that Samantha and Raj chose their son's name themselves. She said the couple wanted a short and simple name and decided on Dev Nidimoru after discussing their preferences.

During the conversation, Shobha Raju was also asked whether the name had any connection with spiritual leader Sadhguru or the Isha Foundation. She clarified that the name was chosen by the couple and did not confirm any suggestion from Sadhguru.

Samantha and Raj welcomed their baby boy on November 19, 2026. The actress announced the happy news on social media the following day, sharing a heartwarming picture of the newborn's tiny hands. The couple introduced their son as Dev Nidimoru and expressed their happiness at beginning a new chapter as parents.

The news has attracted considerable attention from fans, who have been sending wishes to the couple. Samantha and Raj's choice of a short and meaningful name has also become a topic of discussion on social media.