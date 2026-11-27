From noise cancellation to AI-powered calling, the boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC brings several modern features at an affordable price, along with up to 40 hours of battery backup.

Choosing wireless earbuds under Rs 2,000 has become easier, with several brands offering features like noise cancellation, long battery life and stylish designs. However, what matters most is how well these features work in daily use. The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC aim to offer a better listening experience at an affordable price. They come with 46dB hybrid active noise cancellation, AI-powered calling, spatial audio and up to 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled.

Designed for everyday use, these earbuds can be useful while travelling, attending work calls or listening to music in busy places. With these features, boAt aims to provide a good mix of performance, comfort and value for money.

boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Review: Key Features

The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC offers 46dB hybrid noise cancellation, which helps reduce background sounds such as traffic, engine noise and air conditioners. However, loud conversations and sudden sounds may still be heard.

For calls, the earbuds feature four microphones with AI-ENx technology to reduce background noise and make your voice clearer. They also come with 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver bass-focused sound, making them suitable for pop, EDM and other music genres.

The earbuds support 24-bit spatial audio, which provides a wider listening experience while watching movies and videos. Users can also customise sound settings through the boAt Hearables app.

Battery life is another highlight. They offer up to 40 hours of playback with ANC turned off and around 30 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds take approximately 40 minutes to charge fully. Additionally, a 10-minute charge can provide up to three hours of playback.

Overall, the earbuds offer useful features for music, calls and everyday use at an affordable price.

