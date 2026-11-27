Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and actor Dhanush are gearing up for their fourth collaboration, having previously worked together on Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re and Tere Ishk Mein. Their upcoming project is expected to explore a new genre for the duo, with an ambitious romantic period action drama that blends an emotional love story with high-octane action and grand-scale storytelling.

The upcoming film is being planned as a grand cinematic spectacle, with a love story set against the backdrop of a meticulously recreated historical era. Along with its emotional storyline, the project is expected to feature elaborate action sequences and large-scale combat scenes, marking a fresh creative direction for both Aanand L Rai and Dhanush.

The makers have reportedly brought on board German action director Stefan Richter to oversee the film's action choreography. Known for his work on international projects, Richter is expected to bring a distinct action element to the period drama.

Stefan Richter’s involvement is expected to add scale and intensity to the project, with the makers reportedly planning elaborate action sequences that complement the film’s grand setting. Interestingly, Richter is also associated with Ajay Devgn’s upcoming action thriller Chauhaan, another project backed by Colour Yellow Productions.

Production on the period drama is expected to commence around mid-2027. Having previously delivered films centred on emotions and character-driven narratives, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are now set to explore a different cinematic space with this ambitious action-romance.

Their most recent collaboration was Tere Ishk Mein, released in 2025, which featured Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The film followed the intense love story of Shankar and Mukti, set against the backdrop of Benares. Exploring themes of love, surrender and personal transformation, the narrative traced how their relationship profoundly changed both characters.

Despite generating considerable interest, the film received mixed reviews from critics and had an average performance at the box office.