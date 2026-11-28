Gallery Shruti Haasan's Stunning Look Steals the Spotlight! By Sakshi Post Published 15 hr ago Share Advertisement 10 photos 1/10 2/10 3/10 4/10 5/10 6/10 7/10 8/10 9/10 10/10 Filed under Gallery Shruti Haasan Tollywood Viral photo Kollywood Photo gallery PreviousKayadu Lohar Enjoys Her Holiday in Australia Related Stories ▦ Photos Gallery Kayadu Lohar Enjoys Her Holiday in Australia 24 Oct 2026 ▦ Photos Gallery Rashmika Mandanna’s Heartfelt Post Grabs Attention 05 Oct 2026 ▦ Photos Gallery Raddhima Song Trending: Sai and Bhagyashree Chemistry in Photos 31 Aug 2026 ▦ Photos Gallery Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In A Beautiful Desi Avatar: Photos 19 Aug 2026 ▦ Photos Gallery Kiran Abbavaram’s Cute Family Holiday Photos 11 Aug 2026 ▦ Photos Gallery Manasa Varanasi Looks Pretty by the Lake: Photos 11 Aug 2026 Advertisement