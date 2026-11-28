The success meet of Aakasamlo Oka Tara turned special with the presence of SS Rajamouli, who attended the event as a chief guest and shared his appreciation for the film’s emotional depth, storytelling and performances.

Speaking at the event, the filmmaker praised the screenplay for seamlessly weaving together several emotional moments and making them connect with the audience. He noted that while the story itself is heart-touching, the screenplay plays a crucial role in bringing those emotions to life.

Rajamouli also highlighted the planetarium sequence featuring Kalpana, appreciating the visual concept involving an astronaut’s finger. He particularly admired how the sequence eventually reveals Kalpana reaching out to her younger self as the astronaut, creating a moving moment in the narrative.

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Another scene that caught his attention was Krishna’s promise to help his wife pursue her studies. Rajamouli appreciated how this seemingly simple promise gains emotional significance as the story progresses, adding another layer to the film’s narrative.

Rajamouli was also particularly touched by the emotional phone conversation phone conversation between Kalpana and Nasser, appreciating the sincerity and depth with which the scene was portrayed. He further praised the film's dialogues and subtle moments, nothing how these seemingly small details. contribute to its emotional impact and stay with the audience long after the story unfolds.

Rajamouli also applauded the performances of the cast, singling out Ruhani Sharma for her compelling portrayal. He revealed that her performance was so engaging that he found himself watching her expressions rather than following the subtitles. He further appreciated Sruthi’s performance and praised Satvika Veeravalli’s potential, expressing confidence that she has the ability to achieve great success in Indian cinema.

Rajamouli also recognised Dulquer Salmaan’s significant role in bringing the project to life, crediting him for making the film possible. Addressing the actor, he said, “Without you, this film might never have been made, and we might not have witnessed such a beautiful story.” He further noted that Dulquer has earned immense love and acceptance from Telugu audiences and expressed his gratitude for being part of the project.

Responding to the filmmaker’s words, Dulquer Salmaan spoke about his journey in Telugu cinema and recalled how films like Magadheera, Eega and Baahubali introduced him to the scale and brilliance of Telugu storytelling. He also praised Rajamouli’s filmmaking vision and humility, describing him as “as amazing a human being as he’s a filmmaker.”

Dulquer also expressed his gratitude to Swapna for supporting him when he was hesitant about stepping into Telugu cinema. He acknowledged Allu Aravind and Gunnam Gangarju for their encouragement and appreciated the collaborative and supportive environment shared by production houses.

The actor went on to praise director Pavan Sadineni for his positive approach and willingness to recognise the efforts of every team member. Highlighting his humility, Dulquer said, “You rarely take credit for yourself. You make it a point to acknowledge every contribution, no matter how small, and that is a remarkable quality.”

He also spoke highly of his co-star Satvika Veeravalli, describing her as talented, intelligent and remarkably mature for her age. Reflecting on their experience working together, he said their off-screen equation was quite different from their on-screen relationship and added that collaborating with her had been a learning experience.

Concluding his speech, Dulquer thanked Telugu Audiences for making him feel at home and never treating him as an outsider. He said their continued supporting motivated him to champion meaningful stories and added that he has always believed in putting good cinemas first rather than making claims about his own performances.