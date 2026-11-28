The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved prosecution proceedings against Bisleri International following a failed quality test of a packaged drinking water sample collected from the company’s West Bengal facility, sources said.

Laboratory analysis detected the presence of coliform bacteria in the sample, raising concerns over water safety. Such bacteria can enter water supplies through sewage contamination, leaking pipelines and damaged water infrastructure, among other sources.

This is the second time FSSAI has approved prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, one of India's major packaged drinking water companies.

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The latest development follows similar action announced by the food regulator on Sunday, after a water sample collected from the company's Goa facility failed laboratory testing.

In West Bengal, the sample was collected from Bisleri's plant in Telipara village, located in the Jalpaiguri district.

Both the primary and referral laboratories confirmed the presence of coliform bacteria in the water sample. Following the findings, the FSSAI restricted the sale of a specific batch, identified as PB 201, on August 12, 2026, sources said.

Citing violations of food safety regulations, the authority has now approved prosecution proceedings against Bisleri International.

Meanwhile, responses from both the FSSAI and Bisleri International were not available at the time of reporting.

In the Goa case, the FSSAI stated that the water sample failed to meet the prescribed bromate limits and was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

After Bisleri challenged the findings, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for further examination. However, the second laboratory also declared it unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), according to the regulator.

Based on the laboratory results, the FSSAI concluded that food safety regulations had been violated and initiated prosecution proceedings against the company under the Food Safety Act, 2006.

On Monday, Bisleri International Maintained that its packaged drinking water i safe for consumption and said it would work with the FSSAI to resolve the concerns raised by the regulator. Meanwhile, FASSAI CEO Rajiy Punchani said the authority is conducting nationwide sampling of packaged drinking water, with laboratory tests expected to be completed within the next one to two months.

He clarified that the enforcement measures areintended to ensure regulatory compliance rather than cause public concern.

Puhani also highlighted that the regulator had carried out inspections and enforcement drives involving several food and beverage products over the past years. He added that inspections of packaging materials used in food products would also be introduced soon.

The FSSAI has further intensified its monitoring of the packaged water sector. It has directed state food commissioners and regional directors to strengthen surveillance, inspections and sample collection involving packaged drinking water and mineral water.

The regulator has also instructed officials to initiate appropriate action against companies found violating food safety standards.

Throughout the current calendar year, the FSSAI has stepped up enforcement measures targeting food business operators and e-commerce platforms. Its regulatory actions have also extended to manufacturers of energy drinks and alcoholic beverages.