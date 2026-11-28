Featuring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Naga Durga Gutha and Abhinav Gomatam, Idupu Kayitham is directed by Vamsi Reddy Dondapati and produced by Bunny Vas and Thabitha Sukumar under the banners of Bunny Vas Works and Sukumar Writings. The family entertainer is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on December 11.

Following the varied musical flavours of its earlier tracks, the makers have now unveiled Ullipoola, a vibrant folk number packed with energy, rhythm and dance. The song brings together the festive spirit of traditional folk music and lively choreography, creating an entertaining musical experience.

Composed by Suresh Bobbili, the track stands out for its catchy beats, colourful arrangements and energetic folk elements. Henagrace adds to the song's appeal with her spirited vocals, perfectly complementing the composition.

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Naga Durga Gutha adds visual charm with her graceful yet energetic dance performance. Her expressive moves and lively screen presence bring an added spark to the song, making Ullipoola a vibrant addition to the film's music album.

Abhinaya Srinivas’s lyrics further enhance the song’s lively appeal, adding to its overall folk charm. With its catchy composition, energetic dance moves and colourful visuals, Ullipoola emerges as an entertaining addition to the film’s music album. Naga Durga Gutha’s vibrant screen presence, combined with the song’s festive energy, makes it another promising highlight in Idupu Kayitham’s musical journey.

The song's appeal lies in its celebration of folk culture, with the marks bringing together traditional musical elements and a contemporary presentation. The lively rhythm gives the track a festive character, while its dance-oriented composition makes it an engaging listen. The combination of vocals, music and choreography helps maintain the song's energy throughout. With each song offering a different musical experiences, the makers appear to be building anticipation for the film's soundtrack.

Ullipoola adds a colourful folk touch to the album and gives audiences another glimpse of the film's entertainment quotient. As the theatrical release approaches, the latest song is expected to further strengthen interest in Idupu Kayitham.

The latest release also adds momentum to the film's promotions, offering audiences a glimpse of its vibrant entertainment and musical appeal of its theatrical debut.