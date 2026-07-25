Why Is Ramayana's Promotion Budget Creating a Buzz?

The makers of Ramayana, one of India's most-awaited films, are reportedly planning a huge promotional campaign ahead of its release. According to industry reports, the team is expected to spend around ₹375 crore on promotions, making it one of the biggest marketing budgets ever for an Indian film.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic has already generated enormous excitement because of its grand scale, star cast, and high-end visual effects.

Reports suggest that the makers are planning a worldwide promotional campaign to introduce the film to audiences across India and overseas. The strategy is expected to include large-scale events, digital promotions, international marketing, and special screenings to build global excitement before the theatrical release.

The reported promotional budget has surprised many in the film industry, as it is significantly higher than the marketing costs of most Indian films. The producers reportedly want Ramayana to reach audiences on the same scale as major international film franchises and establish it as a global cinematic event.

Although the makers have not officially confirmed the exact promotional budget, the reports have sparked widespread discussion among movie fans and trade experts. With its ambitious vision and global marketing plans, Ramayana is already being seen as one of the biggest Indian film projects ever undertaken.