PM Modi's Instagram Reel Crosses 327 Million Views in 24 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new social media record after one of his latest Instagram reels received over 327 million views within 24 hours. The video has become one of the fastest-growing Instagram reels ever, attracting massive attention from people across India and around the world.

The reel featured PM Modi speaking directly to the public about the government's measures to prevent paper leaks in competitive examinations. The issue has been widely discussed across the country, and the Prime Minister used Instagram to explain the government's plans and reassure students about stricter action against exam fraud.

The video quickly went viral on social media, crossing 327 million views in a single day. Reports also said that PM Modi gained nearly one million new Instagram followers after the reel was posted, taking his total follower count to more than 102 million.

After receiving the overwhelming response, PM Modi thanked viewers for watching the video and sharing their suggestions. He said the feedback from young people would help strengthen communication between the government and citizens.

The viral reel has once again highlighted the growing influence of social media in public communication. With millions of people engaging with the video in just a few hours, the achievement has become one of the biggest digital milestones for an Indian political leader.