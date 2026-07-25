ITR Filing Deadline 2026: What Happens If You Miss July 31?

The last date to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is July 31, 2026, for most salaried individuals and taxpayers who are not required to get their accounts audited. The Income Tax Department has advised taxpayers to complete the filing process before the deadline to avoid penalties and other complications.

What if You Miss the July 31 Deadline?

If you fail to file your ITR by July 31, you can still submit a belated return. The last date for filing a belated return for FY 2025-26 is December 31, 2026. However, filing late comes with additional costs and certain restrictions.

Late Filing Fee

If you file your return after July 31, you may have to pay:

₹5,000 if your total income is above ₹5 lakh

₹1,000 if your total income is up to ₹5 lakh

Interest on Unpaid Tax

If you have any tax outstanding, the Income Tax Department may charge interest on the unpaid amount until the tax is paid. This interest is separate from the late filing fee.

Other Consequences of Late Filing

Missing the deadline can also lead to several disadvantages:

You may lose the benefit of carrying forward certain losses, especially business losses and capital losses.

Your tax refund may be delayed, as returns filed on time are generally processed faster.

A timely ITR is often required when applying for home loans, personal loans, visas, or financial documentation, so filing late could cause inconvenience.

Can the Deadline Be Extended?

The government has the authority to extend the ITR filing deadline in special situations. However, no extension has been announced so far for FY 2025-26. Taxpayers should therefore plan to file their returns by July 31, 2026.

File Early to Avoid Last-Minute Problems

Experts recommend filing your ITR well before the deadline. As the due date approaches, the e-filing portal often experiences heavy traffic, which can slow down the filing process. Filing early helps you avoid technical issues, receive refunds sooner, and correct any mistakes if needed.