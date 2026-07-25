Telangana Rains to Return From July 26

After experiencing several days of mostly dry weather, Telangana is expected to see a fresh spell of rainfall beginning Sunday, July 26. Weather experts say the ongoing break in monsoon activity is likely to end, bringing much-needed rain to many parts of the state and offering relief to farmers awaiting improved weather conditions.

The return of rainfall is expected to boost agricultural activities, especially in regions where crops have been affected by the recent lack of rain.

Monsoon Activity Likely to Strengthen

According to weather forecasts, rainfall is expected to increase across north, central, eastern, and western Telangana from July 26. Several districts could receive moderate to heavy showers, while a few northern areas may witness isolated heavy rainfall.

The revival of the monsoon is expected to improve soil moisture and support ongoing kharif cultivation across the state.

Light Rain Possible Before the Revival

Before widespread rainfall begins, a few districts may receive scattered light to moderate showers. These include:

Adilabad

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Kamareddy

Sangareddy

Medak

Siddipet

These areas could experience brief spells of rain before the stronger monsoon system becomes active.

Hyderabad May Remain Mostly Dry

Hyderabad is likely to witness mostly dry weather over the next day, although a few localities may receive brief light showers. No widespread rainfall is expected in the city before the monsoon strengthens from Sunday.

Residents can expect partly cloudy skies with only isolated rain activity.

Relief for Farmers

The expected return of rain comes at an important time for farmers, as the recent dry spell had slowed agricultural operations and increased concerns over crop health in several districts. With rainfall forecast to improve from July 26, farming activities are likely to gain momentum once again.