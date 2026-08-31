ITR Filing Deadline Today: What Happens If You Miss August 31 Deadline?

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline is August 31, 2026, for taxpayers with business or professional income who are not required to undergo a tax audit. The deadline applies for Assessment Year 2026-27.

Taxpayers who fall under this category should file their returns by the end of August 31 to avoid late-filing charges and other consequences.

What If You Miss the Deadline?

If you fail to file your ITR by August 31, you can still submit a belated return. For AY 2026-27, the belated return can generally be filed up to December 31, 2026, subject to the applicable rules.

However, filing late can result in a fee. The late-filing fee is ₹5,000 if total income exceeds ₹5 lakh and ₹1,000 if total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh.

Interest May Also Apply

Apart from the late-filing fee, taxpayers who have unpaid tax may also have to pay interest on the outstanding tax amount for the period of delay. Therefore, filing the return as soon as possible can help reduce additional costs.

Important Deadline for Taxpayers

The August 31 deadline is specifically important for non-audit taxpayers with business or professional income. Other categories of taxpayers have different deadlines.

Taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns should complete the process at the earliest to avoid unnecessary late fees, interest and other complications.