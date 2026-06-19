Income Tax Return Filing: Know Your ITR Deadline for AY 2026-27

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 is underway, and taxpayers should be aware that the filing deadline is not the same for everyone. The due date depends on the type of taxpayer and whether their accounts require an audit.

For most salaried individuals and taxpayers filing ITR-1 or ITR-2, the last date to file income tax returns is July 31, 2026. This applies to individuals whose accounts do not require auditing.

Taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 and not requiring an audit have a longer deadline. They can submit their returns until August 31, 2026. This extension was introduced to provide additional time for business owners and professionals.

For taxpayers whose accounts require a tax audit, the due date is October 31, 2026. Companies and businesses involved in transfer pricing transactions have an even later deadline of November 30, 2026.

Those who miss the original deadline can still file a belated return by December 31, 2026, although penalties and interest may apply. Taxpayers can also revise their returns to correct errors up to March 31, 2027.

The Income Tax Department has already enabled filing for several ITR forms on its e-filing portal, allowing taxpayers to begin the filing process. Experts advise taxpayers to collect all necessary documents, including Form 16, bank statements, and investment proofs, before filing to avoid mistakes.

Taxpayers should check which category they fall under and file their returns before the applicable deadline to avoid penalties and ensure smooth processing of refunds.