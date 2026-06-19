Cocktail 2 Twitter Review: What audience saying?

After the success of the original Cocktail, the much-awaited sequel, Cocktail 2, has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The romantic entertainer was released on June 19 and attracted a large number of moviegoers on its opening day. Soon after the first shows ended, social media platforms were flooded with audience reactions.

Many viewers described Cocktail 2 as a refreshing break from the action-packed films currently dominating the box office. Fans praised the film's light-hearted story, emotional moments, music and performances by the lead actors.

Several social media users shared positive reviews, with one viewer calling the movie a "perfect summer watch." The audience member appreciated the chemistry between the cast and said the film offers a fun and enjoyable theatrical experience.

With encouraging word-of-mouth and positive early reviews, Cocktail 2 appears to have made a strong start among audiences looking for a modern romantic drama on the big screen.

#KritiSanon arrives with a BANG and literally puts life into #Cocktail2 🔥#ShahidKapoor seems to be overacting, not really as himself, but the director had made him to do so#RashmikaMandanna continues FK-up with her accent after #Goodbye #Chhaava #Thamma - this time Gender… — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 19, 2026

#OneWordReview...#Cocktail2: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

More than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts. #Cocktail2Review Get ready to be surprised... Yes, #Cocktail2 is a love… pic.twitter.com/2Kc0g13gnG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2026

Review #Cocktail2: BLOCKBUSTER . Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ What a refreshing movie in this time of violence and I was spellbound throughout. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika, I am in love with you all. pic.twitter.com/xKcXybPaMV — Lord Father (@LordFatherr) June 19, 2026

Cocktail 2 movie review in short:

This romantic film is a treat to watch this summer, that gives amazing performances with brilliant music. What do we need more?

A Halal cocktail, called Mocktail. RECOMMENDED habibizzz..#cocktail2 #shahidkapoor #kritisanon #rashmikamandanna… pic.twitter.com/trwcqcbWu9 — Ahmad Al Marzooqi (@chai_with_ahmad) June 18, 2026

🔥 #Cocktail2 is winning hearts everywhere! ⭐ Superb performances

🎵 Chartbuster music

🎬 Stunning visuals

✍️ Engaging & unpredictable storytelling Looks like #ShahidKapoor, #KritiSanon & #RashmikaMandanna have delivered one of the most loved entertainers of the year! 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/uFuP6zh1hR — Indian Cinema Times 🎬 (@CinemaTimesIND) June 19, 2026

Also read: Maa Inti Bangaram X Review: What Audience Saying About Samantha's Film?