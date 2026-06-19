Cocktail 2 Twitter Review: What audience saying?

Jun 19, 2026, 10:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

After the success of the original Cocktail, the much-awaited sequel, Cocktail 2, has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The romantic entertainer was released on June 19 and attracted a large number of moviegoers on its opening day. Soon after the first shows ended, social media platforms were flooded with audience reactions.

Many viewers described Cocktail 2 as a refreshing break from the action-packed films currently dominating the box office. Fans praised the film's light-hearted story, emotional moments, music and performances by the lead actors.

Several social media users shared positive reviews, with one viewer calling the movie a "perfect summer watch." The audience member appreciated the chemistry between the cast and said the film offers a fun and enjoyable theatrical experience.

With encouraging word-of-mouth and positive early reviews, Cocktail 2 appears to have made a strong start among audiences looking for a modern romantic drama on the big screen.

Also read: Maa Inti Bangaram X Review: What Audience Saying About Samantha's Film?


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