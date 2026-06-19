Maa Inti Bangaram X Review: What Audience Saying About Samantha's Film?

Jun 19, 2026, 08:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film Maa Inti Bangaaram has finally hit theatres, and early audience reactions are pouring in on social media. The family drama, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, has generated significant buzz among movie lovers and Samantha’s fans.

Many viewers have praised Samantha’s performance, calling her the biggest strength of the film. Several social media users described her as a “lady superstar” and appreciated the way she carried the emotional and entertaining story on her shoulders.

The film revolves around a woman with a hidden past who finds herself adjusting to life in a traditional family. Audiences have particularly enjoyed the mix of family emotions, comedy, and drama. Many viewers called it a complete family entertainer that can be enjoyed by audiences of all age groups.

While a large section of viewers praised the movie’s entertaining moments and emotional scenes, some felt that parts of the story were predictable. As a result, reactions have been mixed in certain sections, though Samantha’s performance continues to receive widespread appreciation.

Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha’s return to the big screen in a lead role and has opened to strong interest from fans. The film features a blend of family values, emotions, action, and humor, making it one of the most talked-about Telugu releases of the week.

With positive word-of-mouth from many viewers and strong support from Samantha’s fan base, the film is expected to attract more audiences over the weekend.


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Samantha
Raj Nidimoru
Maa Inti Bangaram
Maa Inti Bangaram Review
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