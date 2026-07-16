Maa Inti Bangaram OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Samantha's Blockbuster

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blockbuster Maa Inti Bangaaram is finally making its digital debut after a successful run in theatres. Fans who missed the film on the big screen will soon be able to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

The action drama will begin streaming on JioHotstar from July 17, 2026. The film had a strong theatrical performance after its release on June 19 and went on to cross ₹100 crore worldwide, making it one of Samantha's biggest solo hits.

Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a courageous woman who fights against powerful enemies to protect her family. Samantha's powerful performance received praise from both audiences and critics, helping the film become a major box-office success.

The OTT release is expected to bring the film to an even wider audience. Viewers who were unable to watch it in theatres can now enjoy the action-packed drama at home. Reports also state that the film will be available in multiple South Indian languages, making it accessible to a larger audience.

With its mix of action, emotion, and Samantha's strong screen presence, Maa Inti Bangaaram is expected to attract significant viewership on OTT and continue its successful journey beyond theatres.