Indian-Origin Man Stabbed in Utah Mall

An Indian-origin Muslim man is fighting for his life after being repeatedly stabbed in what authorities believe was a religiously motivated attack at a shopping mall in Utah, United States.

The victim, identified as Sohail, was working at a kiosk inside Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City when the violent incident unfolded on Monday afternoon. According to investigators, he sustained more than 15 stab wounds during the attack and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Officials say the case is being investigated as a suspected hate crime after the accused allegedly questioned the victim about his religion before launching the assault. Investigators believe the attack may have been motivated by religious bias.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen. Court documents indicate that Larsen allegedly admitted he targeted Sohail because he believed he was Muslim. Police officers arrested him at the scene after shoppers quickly intervened, preventing the attack from becoming even more tragic.

Witnesses displayed remarkable courage by disarming the suspect and restraining him until law enforcement officers arrived. Their swift action is believed to have helped prevent further injuries.

Authorities have confirmed that Larsen is being held without bail. Reports also indicate that he was on parole for an earlier criminal conviction at the time of the incident, raising concerns about his criminal history.

Meanwhile, Sohail remains in critical condition and is expected to require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation as he recovers from his severe injuries.

The incident has drawn attention due to its suspected religious motive, with investigators continuing to examine all aspects of the case. Officials are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.