Why Is Hyderabad's Iconic Taj Banjara Hotel Being Demolished?

One of Hyderabad's most iconic landmarks, Taj Banjara Hotel, is being demolished, marking the end of an important chapter in the city's hospitality history. The hotel, which welcomed guests for nearly four decades, has now made way for a major redevelopment project.

Located beside Banjara Lake in Banjara Hills, Taj Banjara was one of Hyderabad's earliest luxury hotels. The property stopped operations in 2023 after its lease expired. Demolition work began by removing reusable materials such as doors, windows, electrical wiring, and other fittings before the main structure was taken down.

The demolition is expected to continue for the next few months. Once the site is cleared, construction work for a new high-rise building is likely to begin. According to reports, a 40-storey tower is planned for the property, although the developer has not officially announced the project.

The 3.4-acre lakeside property was acquired by Auro Realty for around ₹315 crore. Over the years, Taj Banjara became a popular destination for business travellers, weddings, and social events, making it one of Hyderabad's most well-known hotels.

With the demolition now underway, many Hyderabad residents are remembering the hotel's long legacy. While the redevelopment signals a new phase for the city, the disappearance of Taj Banjara also marks the end of a landmark that was part of Hyderabad's identity for generations.