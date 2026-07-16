Sreeleela Inaugurates Signature Silks in Hyderabad's KPHB

Tollywood Actress Sreeleela inaugurated the new showroom of The Signature Silks, a retailer specializing in silk sarees, bridal wear, designer ethnic collections, and festive apparel, was inaugurated at Metro Pillar No. 741 in KPHB, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, July 15.

Sreeleela inaugurated the showroom in the presence of the company's Director Prakash Singh Gehlot and Managing Director Narendra Singh Gehlot. The event drew customers, guests, and fashion enthusiasts.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sreeleela congratulated the management on the launch of the new outlet and wished the venture success. She also took a tour of the showroom and viewed its collection of silk sarees, bridal wear, and ethnic apparel.

Addressing the gathering, Director Prakash Singh Gehlot said the company aims to offer customers a quality shopping experience with a focus on craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and customer service.

Managing Director Narendra Singh Gehlot said the showroom houses a curated range of silk sarees, bridal collections, festive outfits, and contemporary ethnic wear catering to customers across different age groups and occasions.

The new outlet expands The Signature Silks' presence in Hyderabad's retail market, with the brand focusing on traditional and contemporary ethnic fashion under one roof.